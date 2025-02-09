A report headed to council on Monday recommends the city approve a request from the Roseland Board of Directors to change the legal name of Roseland.

Currently, Roseland is legally named "Roseland Golf & Curling Club Limited", and the board is requesting to rename it to "Roseland Golf Club Limited", removing curling.

City council voted at the end of 2023 to move curling -- after administration previously said it was not financially viable to continue curling at the Roseland facility.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says these names are already trademarked.

"Since curling is no longer apart the operation at Roseland and it's part of parks and recreation at the Capri Centre, the board thinks it's more suitable to have the name that reflects the service and operation, Roseland Golf Club," he said. "Which is already something that's registered, so that's why they're moving forward in that direction."

Francis says even though curling is no longer offered at the club, the word curling is still prominently displayed.

"It's all on the letterhead, the cheques, everything, so it's just more of a name change reflective of what's being offered as it relates to the operations at Roseland," Francis said."

He says the costs to change the name are minimal.

"It's nothing that's major at all no," he said. "Like I said, the names are already registered as far as I know, so you're essentially moving from one registered name to another registered name, so I don't think the cost should be substantial at all."

According to the report, the cost is around $163.00.

Council meets Monday. Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.