Ward 6 city councillor Jo Anne Gignac is looking forward to future meetings with members of parliament and members of provincial parliament.

Windsor city council held a special meeting Monday morning prior to the regular council meeting with area MPs and MPPs.

According to Gignac, it was the first time city council as a whole met with MPs and MPPs since they got together to discuss the Herb Gray Parkway project.

The meeting started with opening remarks from Mayor Drew Dilkens, followed by remarks from MPs and MPPs.

After the opening remarks, members of council asked questions and made comments to the elected government representatives.

They talked about social housing, mental health, homelessness, policing costs, Ojibway National Park and the new recycling program.

Gignac feels it's important for council, MPs, and MPPs to get into the same room and discuss the issues.

"It's very productive to always get our partners in a room," says Gignac. "It was just this time; I mean, they got the whole fire hose treatment. Every councillor around the table had issues that we're dealing with, and I look forward to a time when we can meet on a more regular basis."

She believes it's key for all levels of government to work together.

"When everything is rising in costs, when people are concerned for their jobs and for the ability to provide for their families, everything becomes hyper, hyper sensitive," she says.

Gignac says council expressed issues about Windsor's downtown area.

"We need to make sure that they hear us, not unlike many other municipalities in Canada," says Gignac. "Across the country we're experiencing this, so we just, I think, very well highlighted those things to both provincial and federal representatives, and I look forward to continuing the conversation."

All members of Windsor City Council were on hand except Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie.

Conservative MPs Harb Gill and Kathy Borrelli were on hand along with Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie and the NDP's Lisa Gretzky.