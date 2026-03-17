The City of Windsor continues tree and limb clean up following a windy few days.

The city saw intense winds on Friday and Monday between 90 km/h and 115 km/h.

This intense wind caused downed or damaged trees, traffic lights turned or flashing, power outages, and other damage.

Yemi Adeyeye, the city's Forester, says over the last few days the city received over 180 service calls related to trees with half of those calls being considered emergency situations.

The city has dealt with majority of the emergency calls and will now switch to helping clean up the non-emergency calls they received.

Adeyeye says the city handled emergency cases first.

"Trees that are blocking city right-of-ways, so blocking the road, and impedes people from going about their normal business, or any tree that falls onto resident's property like their car, or their houses, or blocking entry or exit from houses."

He says they may need to follow up at a later date.

"We will still need to go back and maybe diagnose what we need to do to finalize the tree management. It could require that we need to do some after stump trimming, or we need to remove the tree. But for now, we'll focus on just keeping the right-of-way clean."

He says many parks saw downed trees and limbs.

"If you look at Optimist Memorial at the moment, there's a couple of limbs, and fallen trees in the park. So in those areas we would move onto that kind of work as soon as we get the main roads and all of the issues cleared."

Adeyeye is encouraging residents to continue to call Windsor's 311 call centre if there's an issue.

The city stated that since Friday afternoon, they received around 200 reports of wind-related issues.