The City of Windsor is looking for public feedback on the possibility of converting some one-way streets back to two-ways.

A public open house will take place to discuss the potential change of direction at the Caboto Club on Tuesday, November 25 starting at 4 p.m.

The goal of the potential street conversions within ward 3 and ward 4 is to improve livability and create a safer, more active downtown.

The city is looking for feedback from residents, local businesses, and community groups.

Comments and input will be gathered to assist the city in determining whether a detailed street conversion study should be conducted.

Ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie says there are concerns with having a number of one-ways.

"The main thing we hear from people every single day, I just heard it at my ward meeting as well, the number one issue is traffic calming. It's people speeding down our residential streets and studies prove that one-way streets people like to fly down them, it's a quick in and out."

He says there are mixed feelings to the possible change.

"Some people seem to be in favour of it, some weren't and some kind of said well we don't really care either way and maybe they want some more information and that's what this is about," says McKenzie. "It's about gathering information from the residents but it's staff saying well here's the pros, here's the cons if we end up deciding to go from one-way streets to two-way streets."

McKenzie says he's focused on Gladstone Avenue and Lincoln Avenue within ward 4.

"They're both bus routes and people just fly down those streets and I hear it from residents all the time. We've looked at putting some traffic calming measures there but I said maybe first we need to look at actually just making them two-way streets and that may solve the issue right there before we go start putting speed bumps in, flex posts and all these other things."

The public open house will run between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Wards 3 and 4 councillors and city staff will be present at the in-person public meeting to discuss the project and address any concerns.

Those who are unable to attend the open house can access a virtual public information centre where they can learn about the project and provide feedback. Residents can access the information online until December 12, 2025.