Making Walkerville a heritage conservation district is back in front of Windsor's Development & Heritage Standing Committee.

Committee members will discuss a report Monday afternoon that includes six recommendations.

The recommendations call on the committee to proceed with the plan and guidelines, as well as identifying the boundary within the district.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie represents the area and also sits on the committee.

He says making Walkerville a heritage conservation district has been discussed for more than a decade.

McKenzie says the proposed district is a decent size that runs from Windermere Road to Walker Road and from Riverside Drive to Ottawa Street.

"This was the best area to focus on because it has to go through steps provincially as well and we wanted to make sure that we were going to do it right and that is was actually going to pass once it goes to the province for approval also," says McKenzie.

He says the community wants to protect the Walkerville area.

"They want to protect no only the heritage aspects of it but they just want to make sure that they're protecting more," he says. "Like when you walk through Walkerville, you know that it's Walkerville right. There's just something about that neighbourhood that makes it special right and the characteristic of the neighbourhood and so that's what we're going to be protecting."

McKenzie says the heritage conservation district will limit what residents can and cannot do with their properties.

"We're really trying to say to people, if you still want to do some certain things, the city is not going to stand in your way and actually we'll help you achieve the end result as well," says McKenzie. "So if you want to put a new roof or new gutters or new windows, well now you're actually going to be able to apply to the city for some grants, where we'll actually be able to help with the costs."

The Walkerville Heritage Conservation District Study was launched in 2023 after council directed administration to proceed with the study in July 2019.

Since the launch of the study, the city has held public meetings to gather community feedback.

Results and findings from those discussions will be shared at the committee meeting.

McKenzie says the report was already before the committee but was deferred.

Walkerville was founded in 1890 by Hiram Walker, owner and producer of Canadian Club Whisky. The neighbourhood is characterized by large brick homes, wide streets, and plenty of trees.

A Heritage Conservation District is a geographically defined area within a municipality that is noted for its distinct heritage character.