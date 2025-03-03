The Development & Heritage Standing Committee will consider a re-zoning application Monday for a proposed condo development in South Walkerville.

The project calls for a 36-unit development in a four-storey complex with 47 parking spaces at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue.

Access to the parking lot would be from Benjamin Avenue.

Ward 4 councillor and committee member Mark McKenzie says that land was home to the former gas stations and car washes of Sunoco and Petro-Canada.

"That was torn down many years ago now, and it's kind of just sat vacant," he said. "Occasionally you'll see some overflow from Rocky Motors parking some vehicles there. I think this is a good development. They're going to be kind of positioning that building pretty close to Tecumseh Road. I haven't heard any complaint from neighbouring residents."

The project would be feet away from the train tracks on which the Essex Terminal Railway (ETR) Company operates.

McKenzie says consultations between ETR and the developer to address noise concerns have taken place.

"They've got to put better windows in there, insulation, building products like that, so they do have to take that into account," McKenzie said. "People know hey there's train tracks here, so if you're going to be purchasing or renting one of the units in there, there's no shock that there's train tracks there."

McKenzie says residents would be served by a number of neighbourhood amenities including two main transit lines.

"There's a school across the street, you got restaurants, barbershops, pharmacies, and there's even medical offices next door," he said. "This is exactly the type of infill that we want to see right? This area is even kind of tied in to the housing solutions made for Windsor which council endorsed."

The Development & Heritage Standing Committee meets Monday at 4:30 p.m.

If approved at committee, the proposal will move on to council for final approval.