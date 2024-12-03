A proposal to build a three-storey mid-rise on Sixth Concession, just north of Holburn Street, has been denied by the city's Development & Heritage Standing Committee.

HD Development Group's proposal included 21 dwelling units, 24 parking spaces, a loading space and three bicycle parking spots.

Nearby residents were very unhappy with the proposal and made their concerns known at Monday's meeting.

Muhammad Siddiqui said that he was a senior and one of his concerns surrounded safety in the area.

"Environmental impact, lack of green spaces, increased noises, pollution due to high traffic, and there were a lot of accidents since May 2024 from Holburn to Provincial Road. Some are reported, and some are not reported."

Abdul Naboulsi questioned how this development fell under the city's official plan.

"I'm just wondering where the line is going to be drawn with residents expressing that they're not interested in this type of developments going on in their area, or their neighbourhoods."

Brian Kukhta said a development like this would change the neighbourhood.

"This development does not meet any level of compatibility or consistency with the surrounding houses. Once one development like this is brought forward, precedence will be set and there will be other developments like it."

Ward 9 councillor and committee member Kieran McKenzie said it was a 'painful' and 'tough' decision to ultimately oppose the proposal because he believed the development was compatible with the existing neighbourhood, however, he could not look past the current condition of Sixth Concession Road.

"The condition of the road is insufficient to promote a suitable amount of safety that I can be comfortable with supporting this. Particularly the lack of active transportation infrastructure."

He said he's worked hard to advocate for investments on Sixth Concession.

"Sixth Concession is not suitable or safe in my opinion for what's currently there, in terms of the residences, and the residents, and particularly from a walkability standpoint and a cycling standpoint, and any further intensification only exacerbates that existing challenge. People can't walk safely to get to where they want to go."

McKenzie said while he understood the city is stuck in budgetary restrictions with different priorities moving forward at this time, he still took a firm stance.

"Moving forward I won't be supporting development applications along Sixth Concession until at the very least, I see a funding plan for work on Sixth. Until that time, it will remain a no."

While the majority of the committee turned down the proposal, it will still go in front of city council for another look and debate.