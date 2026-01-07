A new $12-million townhome in the Walkerville area is a step closer to reality.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee were presented a report on Monday and approved rezoning for a 24 unit townhome to be constructed on the corner of Devonshire Court and Kildare Road.

Agbaba Holdings is looking to construct a two-storey townhome, where each townhome dwelling would have two additional dwelling units (ADU). Previously, it was proposed that one of the ADU's would be detached from the home, but due to concerns from residents and the city, both ADU's will be connected to the townhome.

This lot previously had been approved for a four-storey, 23 unit apartment in 2022. However, the applicant decided to not move forward with the build, and the land was sold to Agbaba Holdings in 2024.

Agbaba Holdings held an open house in April 2025, which saw mostly positive feedback from residents who stated they were pleased that Agbaba scaled down the development, and proposed a 'Walkerville feel' to the townhomes.

Marko Agbaba, President of Agbaba Holdings, says it was important to him to hear what the nearby residents wanted.

"Walkerville is the most special place in all of Windsor, and it needs to be protected, and it doesn't mean that we can't build in Walkerville - we can - but we have to do it in the right way. So, there is a place, and a time for four-storey buildings, this is not the spot. So, I think that this is a much better development."

Mark McKenzie, committee member and ward 4 councillor, says he's happy with this development.

"The original proposal was four-storey's, 24 units, the new proposal is two-storey's, 23 units. So, he's actually reducing it by one unit, but he's reducing the height as well which was the big concern from residents."

McKenzie says this new development will keep the Walkerville look and feel.

"He's actually going to be using materials that fit that neighbourhood, and fit the heritage look. And that's exactly what we want to see in Walkerville, and I wish that we would actually see that in other neighbourhoods as well, if you're going to build a house in south Walkerville, or in Sandwich, try to fit that new development so that it actually looks like it's always been there."

City council will still need to provide final approval at a future meeting.

If approved, Agbaba says he's looking to have shovels in the ground sometime in 2026.