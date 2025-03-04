A new hotel is one step closer to being built in the city's east end.

On Monday afternoon, the Development and Heritage Standing Committee was presented with a report for a rezoning change from manufacturing to commercial in the 7100 block of Cantelon Drive.

The zoning change was requested to allow for the construction of a four-storey hotel, and a one-storey public hall.

The development would be near the corner of Cantelon and Lauzon Parkway, and the hall and the hotel would be separate.

The hotel would feature 71 guest rooms, and over 300 parking spaces, while the hall would be just shy of 20,000-square-feet.

Jim Morrison, ward 10 councillor and chair of the committee, says this is a great development for that area.

"There's really no residential right around the whole property, and it's out in the east end, and we've talked about a hotel out in the east end for a long time. And so this is great to see it come forward. If there's a big event at the WFCU, this is where people can stay, and there's a hall."

He says there are no concerns with the infrastructure.

"It's in the right place, and you know that comes up on every development - 'can this infrastructure support it?'. The first thing every development that comes forward to the planning department, they look at that infrastructure. So, it's always going to be a question, but I can tell you there's never going to be a recommendation where we can't support the infrastructure."

Morrison says even those the builds are separate - they're in very close proximity.

"I think there's going to be some usage where you're using both facilities, there may be a lot of times where it really has no connection to the actual hall. But I can see big events, and I can see tournaments over at the arena, and then having small conferences out that way. So I think there will be some synergy between the two."

The report was approved unanimously, and will go to city council for final approval.

Administration states there is no concern to the existing sanitary sewer, and there are no anticipated traffic or parking concerns.