City committee approves fireworks display at Optimist Memorial Park

Canada Day fireworks light up lock 32 on the Trent Canal System in Bobcaygeon, Ont., to end Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Windsor’s Community Services Standing Committee has approved a fireworks show at Optimist Memorial Park later this summer.

The committee met Wednesday morning and approved a request from the Optimist Club of South Windsor to set off fireworks at the park on Saturday, August 29.

The fireworks will be part of the club’s Picnic in the Park series.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie represents the area and sits on the committee.

He says it’s the second year for the event at Optimist Memorial Park.

McKenzie says last year’s event attracted about 1,000 people.

“It was larger than anybody anticipated,” says McKenzie. “They were anticipating maybe a few hundred, but we had people all over the city, all different areas of the city, coming in for this event, so it’s going to happen again this year Optimist Memorial Park on August 29.”

He says that along with the fireworks, the event also features activities, vendors, and food trucks.

“It’s a huge event, totally family-friendly, and it’s a fun event for the whole family,” he says. “K & H Fireworks are there, so it’s a very professional fireworks display.”

McKenzie says the Optimist Club of South Windsor left the park cleaner than they found it last year.

“They were there until 5 or 6 in the morning cleaning up every little piece of garbage, and they left it cleaner than they found it,” says McKenzie. “So I said, how can we not support this event? It’s a great community event for the whole family, and they’ve been great community partners as well.”

He says the club’s request still needs to go to city council for final approval.

McKenzie says the club is also working with Windsor Fire for all the necessary permits.