A condo development in South Walkerville has been given the green light by a city committee.

The Development & Heritage Standing Committee met Monday and quickly approved the rezoning for the proposed development at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Benjamin Avenue.

The development will see 36 units in a four-storey complex with nearly 50 parking spaces.

The access to the parking lot would be from Benjamin Avenue.

The development is also nearby to two transit routes, including the Transway 1C and Route 418X.

The committee unanimously approved the project, and it will now move forward to city council for the final nod of approval.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman