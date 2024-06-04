A 16-storey apartment building has been given the green light by a standing committee in the downtown core.

During Monday's Development and Heritage Standing Committee, members approved the build for the northeast corner of Chatham Street and Caron Avenue.

This 16-storey building will feature 88 units, with 70 parking spaces that are proposed on the second, third, and fourth storey, with amenity space on the ground floor, and a roof-top terrace on the fifth storey.

This building, if approved by city council, will be built on vacant lands within downtown Windsor.

A sanitary sewer study was completed and shows no issues for the build, and the Transportation Planning department for the city had no objections and did not request a traffic impact study.

Kieran McKenize, ward 9 city councillor and committee member, says he's delighted as it will add units in the downtown core.

"It checks a lot of boxes with respect to some of the objectives that council is trying to work towards, as well other folks in the community, and one of the things that we obviously know that we need to do is address housing supply in the community, but also intensification - particularly in the core is where we want to see it the most."



He says while indoor parking is expensive, it's beneficial on smaller lots.



"We have to think about land use and residential intensification, and the amount of parking, and parking availability, all as its sort of equation that works together to see whether or not a particular development, especially a private-sector development, can be viable."

McKenize says it's likely this will be a "high-end" build.

"When you look at this building it has some very nice features, the renderings are very impressive in my opinion, but also there's the addition of the indoor parking is an obvious tell that there's a certain segment of the market that they're looking to service, and it's likely that they're targeting the higher end."



Part of the recommendation included that the applicant undertake a noise and vibration study, a geotechnical study, and to complete any requirements of transportation planning.

The report will now move to city council for final approval.