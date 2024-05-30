City council will soon vote on approving 10 more red light cameras in Windsor after a decision by the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee.

On Wednesday evening, the committee approved sending the report forward with recommendations to execute the installation and maintenance of 10 additional red light camera systems.



The location of the new cameras will be selected through careful consideration and analysis of current collision data, a review with Windsor Police, and based on installation limitations as set out by the vendor as well.



In 2023, the red light cameras led to 6,141 tickets which amounted to a net profit for of over $1 million after factoring in expenses.



During the discussion, administration officials noted how they were surprised in a positive way by the impact the cameras have had on collisions.



They report a 38 per cent decrease in side collisions and a 41 per cent decrease in rear collisions at the intersections where cameras are present.



Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says the intent of the cameras was always about trying to make streets safer.



"So they've been by far and large an overwhelming success in the first few years, and I'm looking forward to this being debated at council in a few weeks. And hopefully a motion to approve 10 more red light cameras in our city," he said.



Costante says now the program is rooted in good evidence because it is significantly contributing to safer intersections.



Because police can't be everywhere, he says the cameras were an opportunity to try and address the issues at these intersections.



"These are situations where people have flagrantly run through the intersection. So the light has already turned red, and they've passed the first line, go through the intersection and pass the second light. It's a flagrant run through it's not a situation where the light was orange and they were in the intersection and then it turned red. Simply put these are folks that are breaking laws that exist in our community."



Costante also added an amendment to the report, which if approved at council, would see any net profit from the program go back into speed calming and safer street initiatives.



"I put forward the council question on this in 2019, and it's gone through a process, but I was always clear in my statements that I never wanted this to be a money grab or a money maker in any sense. And that any and all profits that are made to be redirected towards speed calming and safer streets. So it continues to fulfill the overall spirit and intent of this rollout," he said.



The report is expected to come to the city council meeting on Monday, June 10.



Administration did not have a list of where the additional cameras would be placed on Wednesday, as that work is currently ongoing.



Back in 2022, the first ten Red Light Camera systems were deployed at the following intersections:



1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau



2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue at EC Row E/B Off Ramp

4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

5. McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

6. Giles Blvd at Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue

8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue