A program to collect old red and blue recycling bins and roll-out carts in Windsor resulted in over 22.5 tonnes of plastics being diverted from the regional landfill.

Since February 10, crews have been collecting old containers, including Herby Curby bins, from homes across Windsor.

According to a city release issued Monday, the two-week project is over, and city crews collected close to 10,000 red and blue bins and approximately 450 roll-out carts.

The old bins and carts will be recycled locally into alternate plastic products or reused within the city's Non-Eligible Source (commercial) recycling program.

As of January 1, 2026, Circular Materials, a national not-for-profit organization, has been fully responsible for operating Ontario's recycling program in a new single-stream recycling collection system that will allow all recyclables to be put into one bin.

Circular Materials says only the new blue carts from GFL Environmental can be collected because they are the only ones that are compatible with the new automated cart collection system, which means the old small bins and Herby Curby carts will not be collected for recycling.

For pre-registered residents whose bins were missed during collection, please register your address with 311 to make environmental services aware and place your bin out the next day. The city says that you need to leave your bin at the curbside until it is picked up by our crews, as times may vary.