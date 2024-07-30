The City of Windsor is celebrating the end of the Cabana Road reconstruction project and is now looking ahead to the next phase of work in the area.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by some city staff members Tuesday morning outside of Roseland Public School on Cabana Road between Howard Avenue and Provincial Road.



Dilkens says the $45-million project was done in four phases and included the widening of Cabana Road from two to four lanes in each direction from Provincial Road to Highway 3.



The work also included replacing sidewalks, curbs, gutters, street lighting and the addition of dedicated bike lanes as well as oversized sewers.



Dilkens says the city is now in the process of beginning phase five which includes work on Division Road between Provincial Road to Walker Road.



He says the city is currently in the detailed design phase along with acquiring land.



Dilkens says the city has already acquired a motel on Division Road near the Devonwood Conservation Area.



"We don't own all the land, we need to get the land that we need and then make sure that all the service providers who put their infrastructure adjacent and underneath the road are budgeted and working in tandem with us," says Dilkens. "We expect the cost would be upwards of $25-million to be able to complete the segment from Provincial to Walker Road but it's the next part of the growth of the city."

He says it's important to celebrate today's milestone but says the city can't stop investing in growth.

"We're looking to reaffirming and defining future capital priorities at city council and through the upcoming 2025 budget and that process I'm certainly encouraging my colleagues to support projects just like these to help support the growth of our community," says Dilkens. "This includes supporting the next phase of construction."

Depending on land acquisition and the utility relocation, phase 5 is tentatively scheduled to begin during 2025 construction season.



The Cabana Road reconstruction project started in 2017 with work beginning between Provincial Road and Howard Avenue.



Phase 4 started in 2023 and included work from Dominion to Highway 3.

