The City of Windsor 2025 budget has been finalized with a tax increase of 2.99 per cent.

The final calculations follow a vote on Friday to overturn the mayor’s veto and continue funding the tunnel bus to Detroit.

The 6-5 vote was tighter than the first 7-4 vote to save the tunnel bus , but in the end didn’t meet the required two-thirds vote, effectively ending the service.

The tunnel bus was the final outstanding item for council to consider within the budget.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, who voted in favour of overturning the mayor's veto, says in ways of finding cost saving measures, council instead should have favoured his amendment to reduce the Asset Management Tax.

"That's $6.8 million of new tax dollars being taken from the tax payers this year alone," he said. "1.41 per cent of the total tax increase. Council has full discretion over that. If it's all about taxes and saving people money, we can reduce that tax, we can eliminate that tax, and bring it down even further, if council so chose."

Francis says he's still not comfortable with the increase of 2.99 per cent, and thinks the tunnel bus could have been saved with taxes reduced elsewhere.

"We have to focus on what we deem to be priorities," Francis said. "Transit's a priority, an ice rink at city hall that's over budget is not a priority in my opinion, spending tens of millions of dollars to oversee festival is not a priority in my opinion, spending money on a trolley beacon project, tens of millions of dollars is not a priority in my opinion. If we actually used that money to focus on our priorities then I think more people would happy than they are angry," he said.

And angry residents are says Francis when it comes to the tunnel bus decision.

"People that are reaching out to me have never reached out to me about city business in 11 years, and this is the issue that they're reaching out to me on." he said. "Clearly it's resonated. It's resonated city-wide, and I do think the majority of folks want to keep the tunnel bus. Myself included. Majority of city council. Six of us wanted to keep it."

Mayor Drew Dilkens said Friday that the tunnel bus may run until the end of August, but it would be a decision made by a city committee.