All City of Windsor baseball diamonds are closed for Monday May 5.

The city says it's due to the rain received over the weekend, and more rain forecast for tonight.

The diamonds were opened officially for the season on May 3.

The public is reminded that all other city sports fields including cricket pitches, rugby pitch, and soccer fields throughout the city are off limits until Saturday May 10 .

If fields are used without a permit, users may receive a fine for unauthorized use.