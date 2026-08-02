City approves rezoning application for a new daycare in Walkerville neighbourhood

Rendering of a new Delta Chi Early Childhood Centre being proposed at 1785 Turner Road. July 2026.

City council has cleared the way for a well-known daycare to expand in Windsor.

During its July 27 meeting, city council approved a rezoning application from the Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres to expand into the Walkerville area.

The daycare company applied to the city to rezone the land to permit a childcare centre at 1785 Turner Road, just off Walker Road.

Delta Chi plans to retrofit an existing building, which is currently vacant, to accommodate a childcare centre that will include an outdoor play area and 29 parking spaces.

Six classrooms and teaching areas are being proposed, which will accommodate 88 children from birth to six years old and 18 full-time staff.

The aim is to open the new centre in November, which would be Delta Chi’s 13th location.

The proposed daycare has been awarded funding through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care federal-provincial funding program; however, the funding is time-limited. The funding is only available until December 2026, requiring all construction and licensing approvals to be completed within that timeframe.