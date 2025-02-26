The City of Windsor is going to apply for federal infrastructure funding designed to support housing development, even though it calls for the city to do something that cost it funding in the past.

The council voted Monday to submit an application, even though a provision of the $6 billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund-Direct Delivery Stream requires municipalities to make a zoning change to allow fourplexes as-of-right per lot in all low-density residential areas with municipal servicing.

The fund would help accelerate the construction and upgrading of housing by supporting work to upgrade drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and solid-waste infrastructure.

In 2024, the city applied for millions in funding from the federal government's Housing Accelerator Fund, but that application was rejected after the council voted against the fourplexes as-of-right zoning change over concerns over how the change would impact neighbourhoods.

The council's position on that issue has not changed as this latest application is being submitted.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they're hopeful the federal government will take a more nuanced look this time to allow site-specific zoning to allow Windsor's application to go through.

"I think very clearly that as soon as you have a new Liberal leader and likely a federal election very quickly, you'll probably see some changes happen, and those would be positive changes that hopefully respect municipalities and the way they'd like to see those communities grow," he says.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac backed the motion to submit the application but hopes a new federal government will consider Windsor's position against fourplexes as-of-right given the city's exceeding its housing targets.

"Hopefully they look at evaluations based on hard data. We are meeting the targets; our administration has done exceptional work in terms of making the amendments that we have to to our by-laws, to our planning, to everything," she says.

The Liberal Party of Canada will select a new leader to replace outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 9.

Dilkens says there are two projects they're submitting for that are quite consequential.

"The federal government is indicating that they are only accepting applications that allow four-plexes as-of-right on certain pieces of property. We're hoping they will take a more nuanced look at this and look at site-specific zoning to allow our applications, like ours, to go through. I think the people of Windsor have spoken loudly and clearly that they don't want fourplexes as-of-right throughout the entire city," he says.

According to a city report, there are two infrastructure projects the city is hoping to receive funding to support-one along Howard Avenue between Kenilworth Drive and Cabana Road East, which carries an estimated price tag of $18.5 million, and another along the Ninth Concession to address future growth along County Road 42, which will cost an estimated $16.1 million.

If approved, the federal funding could reach over $5 million.

The city's application must be submitted by March 31.

