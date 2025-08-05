A city councillor is working alongside the Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation (WECHC) to try and address safety and security concerns at Fountainebleau Towers.

Gary Kaschak says a meeting was held by the CHC with residents within the apartment in July to hear their concerns. He adds that they are now working on ways to improve safety.

Multiple residents from within the apartment at 2455 Rivard Avenue reached out to AM800 News to express their concerns stating that they are dealing with many drug users who often leave needles and paraphernalia in the stairwells, squatters that do not reside within the building, disturbances of people knocking on their doors, among other issues.

The apartment is dedicated for seniors, however a few years ago the age requirement was lowered to 55 which has since caused challenges.

Kaschak says they're now looking at what improvements could be made to the building, such as upgrades security cameras, and security guards during the day and night.

He says they're working to address the issues that residents are bringing forward.

"There's probably just a small number of units there where there's some problems that these people have come in, they're taking other people in who are not legal tenants of the building, and they're living there and they're not 55-years-old. So, some of the residents are concerned, there's been some activity that looks not quite right."

Kaschak says he's hoping they can move on a positive pathway forward.

"We're looking at some enhancements to the camera system there, to the card access system, they've already made some changes. We're looking at security during the day and during the night - a lot of the problems seem to happen at night - that 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. with people coming and going possibly nefariously."

He says the city may need to look at funding increases during budget time.

"There is some federal funding that's come through to do renovations at Community Housing buildings - kitchens, and roofs, and driveways, and different things like that. We're going to see if we can work some of that security money into that bundle from the federal government to pay for some of these enhancements as well."

Kaschak adds that Windsor Police spent two full days at the apartment, and knocked on every door to speak to residents.

Residents in the building are encouraged to fill out incident reports if they witness or encounter something wrong so that the CHC can address the problem.

The 12-floor apartment building currently houses about 320 residents.