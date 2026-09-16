City already makes adjustments to angled parking spaces in downtown core

New angled parking spaces along Chatham Street near the intersection with Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

Windsor’s Ward 3 city councillor says ‘stupidity’ is one of the reasons why the city had to make adjustments to angled parking spaces in the downtown core on Pitt Street.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Renaldo Agostino points to delivery drivers for the change.

He says delivery drivers are not using alleys or access points for deliveries and are stopping in the middle of the street, causing backups on the single-lane roadway.

“The issue is when you get down to one lane because of the angled parking, cars get backed up and people can’t get in,” he says. “In that particular case, people couldn’t get into the parking garage, and we’re having a few issues that we’re making adjustments down the street on the same street at 75 Riverside Drive in the back where the residents are accessing their parking from Pitt Street, so we’re having to make a few adjustments there.”

Agostino says the city has reintroduced parallel parking on sections of Pitt Street but did try enforcement.

“The problem is you can’t have enforcement out there 24/7, so Pitt Street in particular is the only one we’re seeing a small situation, and we’re going to have to make some adjustments and have made some adjustments, but for the most part everywhere else has been fantastic,” says Agostino.

The city introduced angled parking spaces this summer on sections of Chatham Street East and Pitt Street.

Those areas included stretches with one-way traffic.

In January, city council approved a parking optimization plan, a move that created 249 new spaces downtown, up to 864 from the current 615.