The City of Windsor is aiming to open its sports fields and baseball diamonds early next month.

The city says that preparations are underway to ensure they are in great shape.

Weather permitting, city staff are targeting Saturday, May 2, for opening the baseball and softball diamonds, and Saturday, May 9, for all other activities.

Everyone is asked to refrain from using the fields and diamonds until they are officially opened, as the turf needs time to mature, and staff need time to complete important pre-season maintenance.

Using the fields without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.