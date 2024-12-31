WELLINGTON, New Zealand - Cities around the world are getting ready to ring in the New Year with celebrations highlighting local cultures and traditions, after a year roiled by ongoing conflict and political instability.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean will be the first to welcome 2025, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

In Australia, 1 million people are expected at Sydney Harbor, and some 2 million at Copacabana Beach in Brazil.

Celebrations in Asia, however, have been muted by a devastating plane crash in South Korea on Sunday.

Wild weather is also threatening to dampen Britain's festivities.