OTTAWA — The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ruled against the union at Canada Post in its challenge to Ottawa's move last year to force the postal employees back to work.

The federal government brought an end to a strike by postal workers during the busy holiday season last year using Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to direct the labour board to order the workers back to work.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers challenged the move, saying it violated its right to strike under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The board concluded that Section 107 does not violate the Charter. It also says it has no authority to review the minister's decision.

The CIRB decision was not unanimous. One member of the three-person panel dissented, suggesting that the government's decision restricted the workers' right to strike and interfered with their Charter rights.

The dispute between Canada Post and the union is ongoing as the two sides have been unable to reach terms on a new contract. The workers are currently participating in rotating strikes.