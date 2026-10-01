Ciociaro Club addresses viral video alleging garbage pizza incident

A Windsor establishment is clearing up concerns after an anonymously posted video set social media ablaze.

The video, briefly posted to Facebook, appears to show someone at the Ciociaro Club retrieving pizza from a garbage bin and placing it on a plate.

The club posted a statement on social media on Tuesday, saying the person was not an employee and the video is two to three years old.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says it inspected the facility this month after receiving a complaint and found no food safety violations or unsafe practices at the time.

The club says it’s also reviewing its internal procedures.

The video has since been deleted from social media.