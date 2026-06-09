Cineplex box office $60.5 million in May, concession spending per patron sets record

Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Cineplex Inc. reported its box office revenue rose to $60.5 million in May, up from $55.3 million in the same month last year, its highest May box office since 2019.

The company also said May saw its highest monthly concession spending per patron on record.

Cineplex says top performing movies for the month included “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Michael,” “Obsession,” “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” and “Backrooms.”

The result for May compared with a $60-million take at the box office in April this year.

Cineplex says momentum has continued into June, with the month-to-date box office up compared with a year ago, helped by a strong start to the summer slate, including a franchise-record opening for “Scary Movie.”

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says the company is seeing consistent momentum at the box office with moviegoers engaging across a well-balanced mix of titles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.