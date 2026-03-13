A longstanding home and garden shop is closing their doors.

Cindy's has announced they will be closing on March 29.

The company posted about the closure on social media, saying after exploring every possible option and carefully reviewing the realities of today's economic climate, it has become clear that they cannot continue operating.

The post goes on to say they worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and while they're incredibly proud that they made it through, the past few years have brought forward different pressures such as rising costs, shifts in consumer spending, and economic uncertainty.

As of today, Cindy's will start a clearance sale on merchandise and seasonal decor. Gift cards and reward points will be honoured while they remain open.

Cindy's first opened in Kingsville in 1989.