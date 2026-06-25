CIBPA donation to support programs at the Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex

Members of the Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association (CIBPA) present a $15,000 donation to the Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex.

A $15,000 donation to help support programs at the Alzheimer Society of Windsor-Essex.

The Canadian Italian Business and Professional Association (CIBPA) presented the money Wednesday to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The money was raised during the CIBPA’s annual Fumo Festa on May 29 at Seven Lakes Golf Course.

The event brought together community leaders, professionals, and supporters for an evening of premium cigars, fine food and beverages, and entertainment.

Fumo Festa Chair Joe Balsamo says the society is important to so many people involved in the fundraiser, especially given the rising number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

ASWE Manager of Philanthropy Tara McBride says this money goes directly into their programs and services.

“Our funding that we receive from Ontario Health covers about 70 per cent of the actual programs we cover. 30 per cent comes directly from our fundraising,” she says. “If we don’t have the kind of events like this and people in the community, some of the services we might not be able to provide.”

McBride says it is amazing to receive funding they weren’t expecting at a time when the number of people suffering from Alzheimer’s is growing.

“They’re looking at approximately a five per cent increase every year, and the numbers are not getting any better,” she says.

The local Alzheimer’s Society says population projections indicate that approximately 9,400 people 40 years of age and older are currently living with dementia in Windsor-Essex.