The martial arts grandmaster and action star Chuck Norris has died.

His roles in "Walker, Texas Ranger" and other television shows and movies made him an iconic tough guy, sparking internet parodies and adoration from presidents. He was 86. Norris died Thursday, in what his family described as a "sudden passing."

They didn't release details about his death. Before he would become a star in movies and on TV, Norris was wildly successful in competitive martial arts.

His toughman image became the stuff of legend, sparking "Chuck Norris Facts" memes.

He was also outspoken about his Christian beliefs and his support for gun rights, and backed political candidates for years.