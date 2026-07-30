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Chrysler Pacifica sales increase in Q2

By
Rob Hindi
am800-news-chrysler-pacifica-2-may-2026 2027 refreshed Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica. May 28, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

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Some good news for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica.

Stellantis has released its 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results and says sales of the minivan are up seven per cent year-over-year in North America.

According to the automaker, overall North American sales increased six per cent compared to Q2 2025.

Stellantis says it’s the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth with a six per cent increase in the U.S.

The company says there was a one per cent sales decrease in Canada and a 17 percent increase in Mexico.

AM800-News-2027 Chrysler Pacifica-April 2026 The 2027 Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica. ((Photo: Stellantis))