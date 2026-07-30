Chrysler Pacifica sales increase in Q2

Some good news for the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica.

Stellantis has released its 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results and says sales of the minivan are up seven per cent year-over-year in North America.

According to the automaker, overall North American sales increased six per cent compared to Q2 2025.

Stellantis says it’s the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth with a six per cent increase in the U.S.

The company says there was a one per cent sales decrease in Canada and a 17 percent increase in Mexico.