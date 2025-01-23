Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell says minivans are not dead.

She told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, production of the Windsor-built Chrysler Pacifica is expected to go up between 30 to 40 per cent in 2025.

Feuell says sales were good for Chrysler in 2024.

"Pacifica was actually up 22% in the fourth quarter and up 8% year over year for the entire year so minivans are definitely not dead," says Feuell. "The segment is growing and we're expecting Pacifica production to go up 30 to 40% in 2025."

She says the Pacifica is firing on all cylinders.

"It is the most awarded minivan in the segment for eight years running now," she says.

Feuell says the company plans to unveil a Pacifica refresh later this year.

"It gets a new exterior, interior trim updates, some technology updates and a new p-head battery system," says Feuell.

She says production for the refreshed Pacifica is expected to begin in early 2026.

Feuell adds the company has invested over $8.8-billion in Canadian operations since 2022.

That includes the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Brampton Assembly Plant and the Next Star Energy Plant.