Two of the new holiday movies coming to TV this season have a Taylor Swift connection that her fans would have no problem decoding.

"Christmas in the Spotlight" debuts Saturday on Lifetime.

It stars Jessica Lord as the world's biggest pop star and Laith Wallschleger, playing a pro football player, who meet and fall in love, not unlike Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Nov. 30, Hallmark will air "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

Instead of a nod to Swift, it's an ode to family traditions and bonding, like rooting for a sports team. Hallmark's headquarters is also in Kansas City.