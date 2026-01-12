The City of Windsor will begin Christmas tree collection this week.

Residents who need to dispose of their real trees can place them at the curb for pickup starting Tuesday in zones 1A and 1B.

Trees should be put out by 6 a.m. on your collection day as they may become frozen to the ground and will be difficult to collect if put out too soon.

The trees will be shredded into wood chips so artificial trees are not accepted or real trees that have artificial snow on them.

The city asks that all decorations be removed, and any longer than 6-feet be cut in half so they fit in the truck.

Any yard waste, including fall leaves, will also be picked up.