The holiday season will officially kick off in Tecumseh today.

Christmas in Tecumseh will feature a range of festivities such as a parade, family-friendly activities such as a petting zoo, public skating, horse and carriage rides, a tree lighting ceremony, and of course - a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The evening kicks off with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 6 p.m. from Lacasse Park and ending at Town Hall.

Residents will have a chance to visit Town Hall, the OPP building and Fire Hall #1.

Donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, and unwrapped gifts will also be collected throughout the evening for Goodfellows at Town Hall and the Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says there is something for everyone.

"There's going to be all kinds of activities that are happening from our open house, our fire service will be here, marshmallow roast, hot chocolate, hot dogs, Santa which is going to be at our Town Hall... we've got a beautiful display there."

He says they're expecting a great turnout.

"We're expecting probably between 4,000 and 5,000 people here... a lot of little ones, and we're going to be working hand-in-glove with Santa's elves, handing out a lot of candy and just good cheer."

McNamara says everyone is welcome.

"We certainly want everyone to come out, in particular the children themselves, there's nothing better than to see a smile on a child's face when they're sitting on Santa's lap. And it builds a good community, and so that's what we're asking folks - please, come out, bring the kids, enjoy the festivities."

Residents are encouraged to dress warmly and arrive ahead of the parade to secure a spot.

Road closures will begin at 5:15 p.m.

A full list of activities can be found on the Town of Tecumseh website.