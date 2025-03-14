The Essex Federal Liberal Association has announced Chris Sutton will be the party's candidate in the riding of Essex in the upcoming federal election.

Sutton, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, is also a farm owner and director of public affairs for the Millwright Regional Council (MRC).

Chris Sutton says in his current job he spends a lot of time working for and representing 10,000 millwrights across Canada on issues like jobs, child care, and tariffs.

"I started having some conversations, and part of that conversation was, why don't you think about looking at a career in politics and take it to the next level? I thought that sounds like a good idea. I have more of a voice if I'm actually engaged. After talking to a lot of people, the only way to make change is to put yourself out there," he says.

Sutton says he's been a millwright for over 30 years and has worked in many different industries to basically build Canada and thinks the Liberals have a good balance around doing what's right for workers.

"Doing what's right for the communities and whatnot, but at the same time, the historic investment in Windsor-Essex with the battery plant and the bridge, they see the need for investment, and they see the need to create opportunity for workers," he says.

Sutton says he's just an everyday guy, and he's looking forward to meeting and hearing from people in the community.

"What are your thoughts, and where are you coming from? I want to be that MP that gets up every morning and works hard for the community. I want to be that really strong voice in Parliament," he says.

Conservative Chris Lewis is the incumbent MP in the riding of Essex.