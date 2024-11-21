It was mostly Chris Stapleton's night at the Country Music Association Awards.

Stapleton won four times and took the stage to perform three times Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

But an absent Morgan Wallen won the biggest award, entertainer of the year.

Stapleton's wins included single of the year and song of the year for "White Horse," and his eighth trophy as male vocalist of the year.

Best female vocalist of the year went to Laney Johnson.

An all-star ensemble including both Stapleton and Johnson performed in tribute to George Strait, who won the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.