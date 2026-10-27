News

Chris Gibb elected mayor in Amherstburg

By
AM800 News
and
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Staff
AM800-News-Chris-Gibb Chris Gibb has been elected mayor of Amherstburg. (AM800)

Published: 

Amherstburg has voted for change by electing Chris Gibb mayor, according to unofficial results.

On Monday, Gibb was backed by 3,928 votes to top fellow candidates Bill Fryer at 3,284 and Michael Prue, seeking re-election, at 1,704.

More to come.