Chris Gibb elected mayor in Amherstburg

Amherstburg has voted for change by electing Chris Gibb mayor, according to unofficial results.
On Monday, Gibb was backed by 3,928 votes to top fellow candidates Bill Fryer at 3,284 and Michael Prue, seeking re-election, at 1,704.
More to come.
Published:
Amherstburg has voted for change by electing Chris Gibb mayor, according to unofficial results.
On Monday, Gibb was backed by 3,928 votes to top fellow candidates Bill Fryer at 3,284 and Michael Prue, seeking re-election, at 1,704.
More to come.