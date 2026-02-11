The Canadian Hockey League has unveiled its top 50 players to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

The list spans multiple eras, featuring Wayne Gretzky and Patrick Roy alongside Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Connor Bedard.

Taylor Hall is the only Windsor Spitfire on the list.

Thirty-one of the 50 players are in the Hockey Hall of Fame, while 34 of them have won at least one Stanley Cup.

Twelve of the players were named CHL player of the year during their junior careers.

There are 11 players from the list currently active in the NHL: Crosby, McDavid, John Tavares, Nathan MacKinnon, Corey Perry, Patrick Kane, Bedard, Drew Doughty, Steven Stamkos, Leon Draisaitl, and Hall.

Hall made his OHL debut in 2007-08 with the Spitfires and would play three seasons in Windsor, collecting 280 points in 183 games. He was a key member of back-to-back OHL and Memorial Cup championship-winning teams before being drafted first overall in the 2010 NHL entry draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

The list is unranked for now. The CHL opened a fan vote on its website Tuesday that runs through March 10.

Fans are being asked to submit their Top 10 from the Top 50 list, which will help inform the league's final ranking, set to be revealed later this spring.