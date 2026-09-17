CHL releases Top 10 list

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) has unveiled its preseason list of the Top 10 Rankings for 2026-27.

The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is #1 followed by Cape Breton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Victoria Royals of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Other OHL teams include London at #4, Saginaw at #5, and Ottawa is ranked 9th.

The season opener is tonight (Thurs) when Peterborough hosts Kingston.

Friday has 21 games including the Windsor Spitfires first game of the season as they travel to London to face the rival Knights as part of a home and home series.

The Spits will then have their home opener at the WFCU Centre on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

The OHL Power Rankings have Windsor 15th out of 16 teams.