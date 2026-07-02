Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s headed to new Lakeshore development

Rock Developments is preparing to begin construction on a large commercial plaza at 1654 Manning Road, between County Road 22 and Tecumseh Road East. July 1, 2026.

Some big name fast food chains are making their way to Lakeshore.

Rock Developments is preparing to begin construction on a large commercial plaza at 1654 Manning Road, between County Road 22 and Tecumseh Road East.

The project is expected to include about 15 tenants, with several large businesses making their debut in Essex County, including Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Marble Slab Creamery and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The development is also expected to see some familiar names like Stacked Pancake & Breakfast House, Manchu Wok, and Golden Oven Bakery.

Construction on the vacant land is expected to begin in mid-to-late July, with the first tenants anticipated to take possession of their spaces by the end of the year.

Rock Developments President Rocco Tullio says interest in the project has been growing.

“We’re really excited. We’ve got quite a few great national tenants and it was slow about a year ago and now it’s just exploded. We’re getting calls every day on this.... it’s a great corner right, and it serves a great demographic out here.”

He says the property is fully serviced and ready for construction.

“It’s zoned, serviced, ready to go. We had a pivot from residential because there just wasn’t enough capacity in Lakeshore. So, we pivoted and went to our strengths, which is commercial retail. And it’s been great. I mean, we’re doing a beautiful design there. And we’re really excited to be honest with you.”

He says residents have been eagerly asking when some of the new restaurants will arrive.

“I try to bring nationals that basically will complement not only the neighbourhood, but our wants from local residents, and so... I’m excited. I mean to be honest with you, the young kids are calling me all the time, my kids like their friends are like ‘when is Chipotle opening up and Jersey Mike’s’. So, it’ll be a great mix of uses here that’ll be complementing the area that we haven’t seen.”

Tullio adds he’s also in conversations with a “famous burger place” and a dentist within the space.

The development will include roughly over 180 parking spaces, exceeding the municipality’s minimum parking requirements.

About seven commercial units remain available for lease.