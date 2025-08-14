REGINA — A Chinese tariff of nearly 76 per cent on Canadian canola seed is set to come into force today.

The duty, announced Tuesday, has already caused the price of one of Canada's most valuable crops to fall, wiping out millions of dollars in its value.

It comes a year after China launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola.

The investigation was in response to Canada's 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, and the two countries have since hit each other with various levies.

Canola farmers and Ottawa have rejected claims of dumping, arguing exporters have followed rules-based trade.

Farmers and Prairie premiers have called on the federal government to resolve the issue by speaking constructively with Chinese officials.