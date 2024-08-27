BEIJING - China has accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.

The move matched U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.



The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the tariffs would disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains.



It also said that the tariffs would severely impact China-Canada economic and trade ties and damage the interests of enterprises in both countries.



Canada will also impose a 25% tariff on Chinese steel and aluminum and is mulling duties on Chinese batteries, battery parts, semiconductors, critical minerals, metals and solar panels.

