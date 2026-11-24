The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation is looking for community support as it launches its annual holiday campaign.

The foundation hopes to raise $75,000 to help more than 500 families with over 1,100 children, along with 151 youth living independently.

Tina Allen, is manager of community outreach with the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society and is helping coordinate this year’s campaign.

“This is one of their largest campaigns, and we are just really busy right now, working on bringing in the donations to support all of the families that we are helping this holiday season,” Allen said.

She says the campaign focuses on supporting families and young people connected to ongoing Children’s Aid services.

“The families that are supported through this campaign are those who we have open protection files with. There are ongoing Family Services files, so children are remaining in the home with their families or their kinship, so they could be children who are being supported by relatives or others in the community,” she said.

The campaign is seeking both financial contributions and donated items from the community.

Allen says the $75,000 fundraising goal is largely tied to one type of support provided directly to families and youth.

“Most of that fundraise goal is for the gift cards and then we are collecting toys. We are collecting gift cards too, and non perishable foods, toiletries and household items that support our families all year round, not just during the holidays,” Allen said.

Donations can be made online through the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation website or dropped off at 1671 Riverside Drive East.

The official deadline is December 4, but organizers say donations may still be accepted into the following week before distribution to families begins December 7.