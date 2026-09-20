Childcan Pyjama Walk in LaSalle raises awareness around childhood cancer

A walk in your pyjamas to raise awareness for those experiencing childhood cancer.

Childcan is hosting their annual Pyjama Walk to stand in solidarity with the kids undergoing cancer treatment during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A number of walks are taking place across Ontario, including a walk in LaSalle on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Proceeds raised during the 2.5K or 5K walk will support local families who are coping with their child’s cancer diagnosis, as well as vital local paediatric cancer research.

Childhood cancer warriors, survivors, families, and supporters, as well as bereaved families will be taking part. A local family will also be sharing their story as part of the opening ceremony.

Amy Mathias, Community Engagement and Communications Associate with Childcan, says the funds raised support local families in a range of different ways.

“Whether it’s providing them with a parking pass, treatment-related travel as they travel to London Health Sciences Centre for treatment, or rent, utilities, groceries... whatever the cost is for the family that is most burdensome, we’re there with those costs to help.”

She says while it’s a fun event, it can be quite emotional as well.

“We do ask for a moment of silence to remember those families that are remembering their loved ones, and you can hear a pin drop. And then occasionally there’s a moment of a child who is just squealing with joy and laughter on a play structure nearby, and it reminds you of the joyful moments, and it brings it right back to the beginning.”

Mathias says it’s truly an event about community.

“Childhood cancer treatment is not quick; it’s on average about six weeks to three years that families are in treatment. So that’s a heck of a lot of time and lot of expense for families, and we’re here to help with all of that, but we can’t do it without the help from our community.”

Nearly $100,000 has been raised across all participating cities, including nearly $14,000 in LaSalle.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. The walk will take place at the Vollmer Complex from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.