Charges have been laid against a Chatham-Kent man after allegedly sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Chatham-Kent police say its Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information in September from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that a Chatham-Kent resident was sharing child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSAEM) on the social media platforms Snapchat and Dropbox.

According to police, members of the ICE unit executed a search warrant at the man's home in Wallaceburg in early November as part of the investigation.

Police say several electronic devices were seized, and through analysis of the devices, police allege the man was communicating with multiple people under the age of 16.

Investigators also say the man was in possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

On November 19, police say they arrested a 25-year-old man from Wallaceburg and charged him with several offences, including possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police say the man remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation continues.