Child sex grooming in Windsor

17 charges have been laid as part of child grooming investigations in Windsor.

Members of the Windsor Police Human Trafficking Unit received information that a female youth had been groomed and sexually exploited by an unknown suspect.

The pair initially connected on Snapchat with the suspect using the name “Jack” and the two met in person before the victim was provided alcohol, food and marijuana for sexual acts.

The 26-year old suspect was arrested in April.

A 27-year old was identified as an additional suspect who used the alias “Sam” on Snapchat and a second victim came forward saying he had sexually exploited her.

Investigators say both victims were coerced into engaging in sexual acts for money, consistent with human trafficking.

Both suspects are charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, forcible confinement, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under the age of 18, and other offences.

Police say two additional suspects are wanted and believe there may be other victims who are encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Human Trafficking Unit.