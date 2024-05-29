Child pornography charges have been laid in Windsor.

Windsor police say the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation on Saturday, May 25 after receiving information about an alleged child exploitation incident.



According to police, officers learned a man befriended a 13-year-old at a basketball court in early May.



Police say over the next several weeks, the man requested explicit photos from the teen and offered the child money in exchange for sexual favours.



A 47-year-old city man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for an unlawful purpose and invitation to sexual touching from a child under 16 years old.

Police have not released the suspect's name to protect the victim's identity.

Police say the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.

