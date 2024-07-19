Child pornography charges have been laid against a 46-year-old Chatham man.

According to Chatham-Kent police, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a search warrant on Thursday, July 18 in Chatham as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.



Police say the man was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.



The man remains in custody and was taken to Southwest Regional Detention Centre until his next court appearance later this month.



The police service is reminding the public to report suspicious Internet activities related to child exploitation.

