Child playing in driveway hit by car suffering critical injuries

A toddler is in hospital after being hit by a car in Amherstburg.

Windsor Police were called to Vermont Drive around 6 p.m. Monday and found a driver turning into a residence struck the child who was playing in the driveway.

Injuries initially were non-life threatening but were downgraded and the 3-year old was airlifted to hospital in London whey they remain in critical condition.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division – Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.