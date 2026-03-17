Charges have been laid in a child exploitation investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) executed a search warrant on March 5 at a residence in Wallaceburg.

According to police, members of Elgin County OPP, Chatham-Kent Police Service and the OPP Digital Forensics Unit assisted with the investigation.

Police say several electronic devices were seized.

A 49-year-old from Wallaceburg has been charged with two counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Police say the individual was released from custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP says it will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children and reminds parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by educating their children on internet safety.